FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Spreading Heavy Snow and Sleet Overnight
Our first winter storm of the year has moved in. Periods of heavy snow overnight. The system moves out Sunday and it turns cold. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast are here!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Snow is falling in parts of Michiana as our winter storm moves through. We are still looking at an icy mix in a few spots with sleet and rain mixing in to the south and east of Plymouth and Lagrange. This mix line will slowly move to the south and east over the next 3-5 hours as the cold air flows in from the north. Periods of heavy snow will be likely overnight. Snow showers will come to an end by early Sunday morning.
We are still looking at our first decent snowfall for a good portion of the area.
Here are the snowfall accumulations that we expect across Michiana.
Benton Harbor, MI: 6-8 Inches
Michigan City, IN: 6-8 Inches
Dowagiac MI: 4-6 Inches
South Bend IN: 4-6 Inches
La Porte IN: 4-6 Inches
North Judson IN: 4-6 Inches
Elkhart IN: 4-6 Inches
Goshen IN: 2-4 Inches
LaGrange IN: 2-4 Inches
Plymouth IN: 2-4 Inches
Winimac IN: 2-4 Inches
Rochester IN: Coating -2 Inches
Warsaw IN: Coating -2 Inches
Keep checking back on air, online and social media for the latest details on our first winter storm of the season. More coming up this evening at 11pm on WNDU!
