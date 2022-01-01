Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Spreading Heavy Snow and Sleet Overnight

Our first winter storm of the year has moved in. Periods of heavy snow overnight. The system moves out Sunday and it turns cold. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast are here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Snow is falling in parts of Michiana as our winter storm moves through. We are still looking at an icy mix in a few spots with sleet and rain mixing in to the south and east of Plymouth and Lagrange. This mix line will slowly move to the south and east over the next 3-5 hours as the cold air flows in from the north. Periods of heavy snow will be likely overnight. Snow showers will come to an end by early Sunday morning.

We are still looking at our first decent snowfall for a good portion of the area.

Here are the snowfall accumulations that we expect across Michiana.

Benton Harbor, MI: 6-8 Inches

Michigan City, IN: 6-8 Inches

Dowagiac MI: 4-6 Inches

South Bend IN: 4-6 Inches

La Porte IN: 4-6 Inches

North Judson IN: 4-6 Inches

Elkhart IN: 4-6 Inches

Goshen IN: 2-4 Inches

LaGrange IN: 2-4 Inches

Plymouth IN: 2-4 Inches

Winimac IN: 2-4 Inches

Rochester IN: Coating -2 Inches

Warsaw IN: Coating -2 Inches

Keep checking back on air, online and social media for the latest details on our first winter storm of the season. More coming up this evening at 11pm on WNDU!

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting 2022 with A Winter Storm
Starting 2022 with A Winter Storm and a Couple of First Alert Weather Days
Charges dropped against 24-year-old who embezzled money from Thomas Stadium
UPDATE: Felony charges dropped against Niles man who embezzled money from Thomas Stadium
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
New Year's Weekend Winter System
New Years Winter Storm Triggers First Alert Weather Days
A man connected with the shooting of two police officers in Illinois, one of them fatally, was...
Suspect accused of murdering Illinois police officer, critically injuring another arrested in North Manchester

Latest News

WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Spreading Heavy Snow and Sleet Overnight
Starting 2022 with A Winter Storm
Starting 2022 with A Winter Storm and a Couple of First Alert Weather Days
Starting 2022 with A Winter Storm
Starting 2022 with A Winter Storm
Starting 2022 with A Winter Storm
Starting 2022 with A Winter Storm