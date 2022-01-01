FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Spreading Heavy Snow and Sleet Overnight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Snow is falling in parts of Michiana as our winter storm moves through. We are still looking at an icy mix in a few spots with sleet and rain mixing in to the south and east of Plymouth and Lagrange. This mix line will slowly move to the south and east over the next 3-5 hours as the cold air flows in from the north. Periods of heavy snow will be likely overnight. Snow showers will come to an end by early Sunday morning.

We are still looking at our first decent snowfall for a good portion of the area.

Here are the snowfall accumulations that we expect across Michiana.

Benton Harbor, MI: 6-8 Inches

Michigan City, IN: 6-8 Inches

Dowagiac MI: 4-6 Inches

South Bend IN: 4-6 Inches

La Porte IN: 4-6 Inches

North Judson IN: 4-6 Inches

Elkhart IN: 4-6 Inches

Goshen IN: 2-4 Inches

LaGrange IN: 2-4 Inches

Plymouth IN: 2-4 Inches

Winimac IN: 2-4 Inches

Rochester IN: Coating -2 Inches

Warsaw IN: Coating -2 Inches

