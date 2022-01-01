County commissioner speaks out on dangers of celebratory New Year’s gunfire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joe County Commissioner Derek Dieter said people ring in the New Year by firing off guns - but he said this is extremely dangerous and has to stop.

Dieter said he takes video every year on his phone.

Saturday morning, he said over 500 rounds were shot near Wilber and Vassar Streets in South Bend, right near Holy Cross Grade School.

Dieter said he worries someone might accidentally get hit by a bullet or property might be damaged.

Either way, he said it is unnecessary.

“This is unfortunately an every year thing in South Bend. This is the northwest side...I’ve heard from people on the west side. People who live out in Granger probably don’t hear this type of stuff. They probably have no idea of the danger. I have had people say they take their kids to the basement at midnight and they hide them as much as possible...City leaders should talk about it and see what they want to do. I don’t know if more public service announcements should be done. I think if someone gets caught you punish them to the fullest extent to send a message that the city isn’t going to tolerate this,” Dieter said.

The City Council said they will review ordinances and will talk about this issue at their next meeting.

