Starting 2022 with A Winter Storm and a Couple of First Alert Weather Days

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A winter storm is set to move across Michiana as we enter 2022. Heavy snow and periods of a mix or sleet are also possible in parts of the area. Snow totals could reach 3-6+ inches.

New Year’s Day will begin dry and mostly cloudy. Cold air begins to flow in after the ball drops this evening. As the precipitation begins to move into Michiana after 10am tomorrow, it will begin as snow to the north with a mix of rain and sleet to the south. Snow increases across the area and periods of heavy snow are likely through the afternoon and evening. The southern part of the area will see a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow. By the evening hours all the areas that see a mix begin to changeover to snow. Snow showers then linger overnight with periods of heavy snow likely. Snow showers will taper off by the morning on Sunday before the lake effect snow showers are possible.

Our First Alert Weather Snowfall Forecast has been issued. Expect to see minor changes to this map as we head through the next 24 hours. The rain and snow line will determine exact snow totals. This is the wildcard that we will watch as the storm moves in.

Timing:

10AM – 12PM Saturday: Precipitation begins. Snow to the north and a rain/snow/ice mix to the south.

12PM – 6PM Saturday: Snow gets heavier, Moderate to heavy snow moves in from the west.

6PM – 11PM Saturday: Periods of Heavy snow. The icy mix changes to all snow from northwest to southeast.

11PM Saturday – 4AM Sunday: Snow showers continue across Michiana. We are watching for a few areas of heavy snow lingering in northern parts of the area.

4AM – 7AM Sunday: Snow showers ending from southwest to northeast.

9AM – 3PM Sunday: Some lake effect snow showers are possible downwind of Lake Michigan. A lake snow band moves from west to east across the area. Another coating to an inch of snow could be possible.



