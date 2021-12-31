Remembering deadly Mishawaka retention pond accident two years later

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday marks the two-year anniversary of a tragic accident here in Michiana.

On Dec. 31, 2019, 31-year-old Brooke Kleven of Granger was driving her van and slid into a pond off University Park Drive near the Red Roof Inn in north Mishawaka.

Emergency crews removed Kleven and her children from the submerged vehicle. Sadly, two of the children, 4-year-old James and 2-year-old Natalie, died later at the hospital.

Brooke Kleven and her three-month-old son, Hendrik, had to be hospitalized for a period of time, but they ultimately survived.

A lawsuit recently filed by the Kleven family alleges negligent and reckless behavior on the part of first responders in St. Joseph County. Questions were raised about the safety of the intersection, and the dispatch center’s response to the accident shortly after it happened.

According to court documents, it took 25 minutes to reach Brooke and a full 40 minutes to rescue Hendrik. Both survived but developed serious health complications.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.