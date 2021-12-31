Redistricting discussions continue ahead of deadline

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another meeting was held on Thursday to talk about the re-drawing of district maps in St. Joe County.

Earlier this week the county council approved a plan with three different maps that mirror those drawn a decade ago.

On Wednesday, county commissioners vetoed those maps.

Then on Thursday, the county council voted to override the veto.

Now, the courts could ultimately decide which maps get chosen.

“...basically we have fulfilled our requirement for state statute, and we will move forward with litigation,” said Rafael Morton, President of the St. Joseph County Council.

This topic has been an ongoing battle for over a month now.

Back in October, county commissioners presented and approved new maps which would impact county council districts.

The county council would have to draw districts within the commissioners maps.

“This is the first time in forty years that the districts can actually change, and it has been under Democratic rule for so many decades...I am sorry to say they want to fight,” said resident Emee Gaither Miller.

The county council did not like this and offered other map options before deciding to take legal action.

“Lawsuits are really, really expensive and that’s really very unkind of the county council Democrats to take our public tax money for that,” said Gaither Miller.

County Commissioner Derek Dieter said he wants to hire a mediator to come up with a compromise.

“Unfortunately it’s back and forth now between the other two commissioners and the council here. I really don’t like the one party over another party and vice versa. I think we should do what’s good for the people of St. Joe County,” said Dieter.

“Dialogue has started. This is really the same dialogue we had asked for, as the Democrats, when the situation first started months ago,” said Morton.

Commissioner Andy Kostielney said, “...it remains to be seen if a compromise can be reached.”

