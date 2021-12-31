Advertisement

Notre Dame updates Spring semester COVID-19 protocols

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame is updating its health and safety protocols due to rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant ahead of the Spring semester.

  1. As the university previously reported, booster shots will be required for all students, faculty, and staff. If you are affiliated with the university and have not received it, you must get it as soon as possible. The deadline for verifying boosters is Jan. 21.
  2. Masks will be required indoors on campus in public spaces until 90 percent of the campus becomes fully-vaccinated, including boosters.
  3. COVID-19 testing will continue to be offered at the Joyce Center.
  4. The university is relaxing their isolation and quarantine protocols to match with the CDC’s updated guidelines, shortening isolation periods for fully-vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID from 10 days to five.

For more information on Notre Dame’s updated COVID-19 protocols, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are still awaiting autopsy and lab test results, but family members of one of the...
Family speaks out after daughter, boyfriend found dead in LaGrange Co.
New Year's Weekend Winter System
New Years Winter Storm Triggers First Alert Weather Days
Deer crashes into South Bend home
Deer dashes through door of South Bend home
Charges dropped against 24-year-old who embezzled money from Thomas Stadium
UPDATE: Felony charges dropped against Niles man who embezzled money from Thomas Stadium
Starting 2022 with A Winter Storm
Starting 2022 with A Winter Storm and a Couple of First Alert Weather Days

Latest News

St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox broke down his Covid-19 checklist of...
St. Joseph Co. records highest single-day Covid-19 case increase since Thanksgiving 2020
The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's...
More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down
Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the...
Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID
In his first COVID-19 briefing since March 2021, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the...
Gov. Holcomb holds first COVID-19 briefing in months as omicron variant racks up cases in Indiana