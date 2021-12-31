Notre Dame updates Spring semester COVID-19 protocols

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame is updating its health and safety protocols due to rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant ahead of the Spring semester.

The deadline for verifying boosters is Jan. 21. As the university previously reported , booster shots will be required for all students, faculty, and staff. If you are affiliated with the university and have not received it, you must get it as soon as possible. Masks will be required indoors on campus in public spaces until 90 percent of the campus becomes fully-vaccinated, including boosters. COVID-19 testing will continue to be offered at the Joyce Center. The university is relaxing their isolation and quarantine protocols to match with the CDC’s updated guidelines, shortening isolation periods for fully-vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID from 10 days to five.

For more information on Notre Dame’s updated COVID-19 protocols, click here.

