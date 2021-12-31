Looking back at the top stories of 2021 in Michiana

(WNDU) - 2021 was an eventful year across the country, and that’s no different here in Michiana.

The coronavirus pandemic took center stage just like it did to end 2020, but authorization of Covid-19 vaccines gave us a new weapon to battle the virus in Michiana.

Thousands of eligible residents received their first series of the vaccine, but nearly as many decided not to get vaccinated, leaving many health experts concerned about case surges later down the line.

Students made a long-awaited return to the classrooms after winter break. Several school districts did so gradually with hybrid learning schedules.

Washington High School sent their girls basketball team to the state championship, and Baylor Men’s basketball head coach Scott Drew represented Penn High School while winning it all at March Madness in Indy.

Another Michiana native, Pete Buttigieg found his place in Washington D.C. as a member of President Biden’s cabinet serving as the US Transportation Secretary.

At the start of spring, hearts broke after learning about the unthinkable when the body of 6-year-old Grace Ross was found in the woods near New Carlisle. A 14-year old boy is the one facing charges for killing her.

Folks in South Bend took a stand against the increasing gun violence taking lives on their streets, and others took a stand against racism and celebrated the diversity that makes up Michiana.

After having their season canceled following their championship run, the South Bend Cubs took to Four Winds Field once again.

The first half of 2021 also marked the beginning of arson investigations into several barn fires that made headlines the rest of the year.

Businesses, restaurants, and schools struggled with worker shortages that only made it tougher to bounce back from the pandemic.

Communities across Michiana came together to celebrate Juneteenth, the day slaves in Texas learned they were told of their freedom after the Civil War.

However, tragedy struck the next morning when shots rang out at Heritage Square Plaza in Granger leaving one person dead.

Michiana welcomed back county fairs all across the region. 16 News Now was live at the St. Joseph County 4H Fair, as well as in Elkhart County.

The Krasl Art Fair brought back one of the biggest collections of artists you can find at one time in Michiana.