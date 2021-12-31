Advertisement

Elkhart Co. native contestant on game show with Jay Leno

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Of all the random social media messages Nathan Hite received in the last year, one certainly stood out.

“He knew a lot of details. And usually when they put in details, it’s like, this is legit. This is cool,” remarked Hite.

Hite’s legendary Boy Scout career - he’s the most decorated scout in U.S. history - caught the attention of producers for You Bet Your Life, Jay Leno’s reboot of the classic quiz show long hosted by comedian Groucho Marx.

“It is weird to think that Boy Scouts led me to be on a game show,” Hite said. “I never would have expected that at all. But yeah, it’s really cool to think, I guess.”

Hite and his show partner split $5,000 in winnings when the episode aired in late September.

“I didn’t do too well. I didn’t answer any other questions, but I don’t care. My friends give me a hard time,” Hite said. “It was a good time either way.”

For one, he met Jay Leno.

“He made you feel very welcome,” said Hite. “It was a good time meeting him, get to play back and forth with jokes. And it was just - he’s a great guy.”

The best part was meeting people from all walks of life.

“I’ve made some lifelong connections that I never would have done if I hadn’t been on the show,” Hite reflected.

