Woman formally charged with murder in deadly early November South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is now formally charged with murder in connection with a deadly November shooting on South Bend’s southeast side.

19-year-old Alexis Willocks is formally charged with murder and other counts for the deadly shooting of Anika Henderson on Nov. 8 in the 1700 block of Randolph Street.

Police have issued a warrant for Willocks’ arrest. Police say Willocks is 5′4″ and weighs 110 pounds. Willocks should be considered armed and dangerous. If you encounter Willocks, do not approach her. Instead, call 911.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at www.p3tips.com/203.

