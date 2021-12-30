UPDATE: Felony charges dropped against Niles man who embezzled money from Thomas Stadium

NILES, MI. (WNDU) - Charges have been dropped after $6200 was stolen from the Thomas Stadium Greater Niles Baseball’s adult league.

24-year-old Dakota Jackson faced two felony charges, a Class ‘E’ felony charge as well as a Class ‘F’ felony charge, for embezzling money and then filing a false police report to claim it had been stolen.

Jackson was facing jail time until the Board at Thomas Stadium came together and decided on a different punishment.

“We wanted our money back and restitution, also, some community service and uhm, the judge imposed two years probation. We didn’t ask for any jail time because you know, we had to look at what he had done in the past also. You know, sometimes, you don’t always have to throw the book at somebody for them to learn a lesson,” said Tim Phillips, the Vice President on the Board at Thomas Stadium.

Phillips tells us that Jackson helped the adult league at the stadium to grow from only three teams to fourteen teams, along with other contributions he had made to Greater Niles Baseball.

Phillips also tells us that though the punishment has been reduced, and the charges are now only misdemeanors, Jackson is not welcome back.

The Board at Thomas Stadium believes that this was the right decision, and are happy to know that the money will be returned to the league.

New rules have also been set in place so that something like this does not happen again.

