Advertisement

UPDATE: Felony charges dropped against Niles man who embezzled money from Thomas Stadium

By Samantha Albert
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, MI. (WNDU) - Charges have been dropped after $6200 was stolen from the Thomas Stadium Greater Niles Baseball’s adult league.

24-year-old Dakota Jackson faced two felony charges, a Class ‘E’ felony charge as well as a Class ‘F’ felony charge, for embezzling money and then filing a false police report to claim it had been stolen.

Jackson was facing jail time until the Board at Thomas Stadium came together and decided on a different punishment.

“We wanted our money back and restitution, also, some community service and uhm, the judge imposed two years probation. We didn’t ask for any jail time because you know, we had to look at what he had done in the past also. You know, sometimes, you don’t always have to throw the book at somebody for them to learn a lesson,” said Tim Phillips, the Vice President on the Board at Thomas Stadium.

Phillips tells us that Jackson helped the adult league at the stadium to grow from only three teams to fourteen teams, along with other contributions he had made to Greater Niles Baseball.

Phillips also tells us that though the punishment has been reduced, and the charges are now only misdemeanors, Jackson is not welcome back.

The Board at Thomas Stadium believes that this was the right decision, and are happy to know that the money will be returned to the league.

New rules have also been set in place so that something like this does not happen again.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are still awaiting autopsy and lab test results, but family members of one of the...
Family speaks out after daughter, boyfriend found dead in LaGrange Co.
It happened just before noon near the intersection of U.S. 20 and Wilhelm Road.
One dead in LaPorte County crash
Deer crashes into South Bend home
Deer dashes through door of South Bend home
Loved ones honor Brandon Smith, 31, with a memorial ride on the day he was laid to rest.
Family & friends hold memorial ride for man killed in South Bend double murder
19-year-old Alexis Willocks is formally charged with murder and other counts for the deadly...
Woman formally charged with murder in deadly early November South Bend shooting

Latest News

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan has already played in a Rose Bowl when he was quarterback at...
Coan finding efficiency in Irish offense
The Irish football team is trying to get a pretty sizable monkey off their backs, as they hope...
New era of Irish football ready to kick off
New businesses headed to Niles Inn location
New businesses head to Niles following Niles Inn redevelopment project
They are looking for Dwand Dontrell Carter as a person of interest after responding to a...
Man facing charges related to Benton Harbor double homicide investigation