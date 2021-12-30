Advertisement

St. Joseph County Commissioners veto redistricting maps passed by County Council

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bipartisan talks took place Wednesday morning on redistricting in St. Joseph County.

Up until now, the drawing of new district lines for elected officials has strictly followed party lines. A 45 minute meeting brought together the Republican president of the County Commissioners and three Democrats on the County Council.

“So, we had a conversation to see if there’s any way we could come to an agreement to kind of modify the maps that exist to see if both sides could agree, so we’re at the very beginning piece of that,” says St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney. “So, we’ll kind of see where that goes.”

“It’s a first step that probably should have been taken probably months ago, so hopefully that goes somewhere,” says St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter. “But that’s why I attempted to table this, so there could be further negotiations.”

The County Commissioners vetoed maps the County Council had passed Tuesday. On Thursday, the council is scheduled to meet to consider a veto override.

