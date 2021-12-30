St. Joseph Co. records highest single-day Covid-19 case increase since Thanksgiving 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The St. Joseph County Health Department says the county just had its biggest single-day increase in Covid-19 cases since Thanksgiving of last year with 425 news cases.

St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox broke down his Covid-19 checklist of things that will not only keep you safe this holiday season but also into the new year.

He says the first and most important step is getting vaccinated or getting the booster shot. He says that’s the safest and most effective way to develop immunity.

He says the next thing to consider is who you’re gathering with. He says to think about who might be at high risk of getting seriously sick from Covid-19 or who might put you at risk.

Also, try to avoid large indoor crowds. That somewhat goes hand in hand with the last step, wearing a mask.

Dr. Fox says it might even be time to consider upgrading your mask with the emergence of the more transmissible Omicron variant.

“If you’ve been wearing a cloth mask in public, there is likely benefit from adopting a higher quality mask like a surgical mask and especially for those at high risk to public exposures, even a KN-95, just to offer better protection against a highly transmissible variant like Omicron,” Dr. Fox said.

The St. Joseph County Health Department’s latest data shows just over half the county is fully vaccinated.

Dr. Fox says the term ‘fully vaccinated’ doesn’t mean the same at the end of 2021 as it did in the beginning.

We’ve learned that immunity starts to wane over time. For those with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, there is a considerable drop-off in protection after roughly six months.

With most people getting their first series at the beginning of 2021, a lot of people considered fully vaccinated still face a growing risk of infection.

Dr. Fox says it’s important that anyone who is six months out from their original Covid-19 vaccine get a booster.

It goes without saying that he suggests anyone yet to be vaccinated go and get their first vaccine series.

He says the booster also provides extra protection against the Omicron strain.

“The data suggests that if you’ve had the vaccine series with an mRNA vaccine of Pfizer or Moderna, and had the two shots but have not yet been boosted, the efficacy of the two-shot series is about 35%, but it goes up to about 75% for people who’ve had the booster,” he said.

He says people at high risk for exposure to the virus should consider upgrading to a surgical mask or a KN-95 mask. That advice also goes for those at higher risk of hospitalization from Covid-19 including people who have not been vaccinated.

Dr. Fox says it’s smart to avoid indoor events with large groups, but if you must attend, wear a mask.

This is what he said is the safest way to celebrate the new year especially if you’re not vaccinated or unable to find a test.

“You know there are a couple of really good football games happening on New Year’s Eve. This year would be a good one to kind of lay low and hang around the house with a very small group of people you know are fully vaccinated and have their booster and enjoy some quality football watching with them,” Dr. Fox said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.