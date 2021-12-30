Simple recipes to help ring in the New Year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With 2022 almost here, you may be looking to ring in the New Year with some delicious food you can easily make at home.

Chef Bela Szalay and Chef Kenny Weiss at Weiss’ Gasthaus shared some easy recipes on 16 Morning News Now.

“Celebrate the food,” Chef Kenny said. “Don’t over complicate it with so many sauces and spices and everything else.”

“And have the kids involved and keep it keep it simple for them,” Chef Bela said. “They’re going to be proud of what they’re doing and everything else no matter how old they are.”

Below are some tasty recipes for your New Year’s Eve celebration:

Tortellini Sticks

Things you need:

-Cheese Tortellini Fully cooked and chilled

-Plastic sticks or wooden ones

-Sliced Salami

-Kalamata Olives

-Pesto with olive oil

Place olive on stick, then fold salami twice and place on stick. Put Tortellini on upside down, then drizzle on pesto.

Fresh Basil Pizzas

Things you need:

-Flat Bread or Pita Bread

-Pasta Sauce

-Mozzarella Cheese

-Fresh Pizza

Place Sauce on bread. Place Basil all over (you may add fresh vegetables). Sprinkle cheese on it.

Bake 300 deg. For 5 to 7 minutes until cheese is melted.

Capris

Things you need:

-Plastic or wooden picks

-Small mozzarella balls

-Fresh Basil

-Grape sweet tomato

-Balsamic Vinaigrette Glaze

Place Tomato on pick, then Basil and then Mozzarella. Drizzle lightly with Vinaigrette Glaze.

