Prosecutors file motion to move 15-year-old suspect in deadly South Bend shooting to adult court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Prosecutors want to move the 15-year-old suspect in a deadly South Bend shooting from juvenile court to adult court.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Elwood Avenue back on Thanksgiving Day. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Jaivon Berry and 21-year-old Saivon Jackson, both from South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

Jackson was pronounced dead on scene. Berry was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Through the investigation by the South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit, a juvenile was identified as a suspect. The juvenile suspect was arrested days later.

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to waive the teen to adult court. The waiver hearing is set to take place in February.

