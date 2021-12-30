Notre Dame women’s basketball game at Virginia postponed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team is done for the calendar year. Their December 30th game at the University of Virginia is being postponed due to COVID precautions in the UVA program.

Both teams are working hand-in-hand with the ACC in hopes of rescheduling the game. Right now, the next action on the schedule for Notre Dame is a road test against ACC foe Duke on January 2nd.

