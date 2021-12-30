Advertisement

New Years Winter Storms Triggers First Alert Weather Days

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday into Sunday. A winter storm is moving our way and will likely bring heavy snow and an icy mix to portions of the area. Travel will be hazardous from Saturday afternoon through at least Sunday night.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A winter storm will bring impacts to Michiana along with the entire Great Lakes region. We will be looking at some heavy snow for parts of the area along with an icy mix for some locations. The storm is trending a bit slower which will allow for a colder solution to the storm. That means more frozen precipitation in Michiana than liquid. Travel will likely be hazardous from Saturday through early Monday morning.

A few snow showers to the North and a rain/snow mix to the South will move in by late morning on Saturday. Colder air will drift in from the North which will allow for the Northwestern half of our viewing area to see Frozen precipitation. Through Saturday evening and into the overnight hours we will see road conditions turn very slick, very fast. Heavy snow continues overnight. As we approach early Sunday morning, cold air will get pulled in from the West and that will switch the entire area over to snow showers. The snow showers will continue through most of the day on Sunday along with a bit of lake effect snow possible as well. Temperatures on Sunday remain below freezing before dropping into the single digits by early Monday morning.

Snow amounts are still up in the air now. An area of 3-6+ inches look possible for the North and West portions of the area. Higher amounts are possible. The Southern and Eastern counties see some rain and an icy mix before switching to some light snow on the back side of the system.

A matter of 50 miles will be the difference between an icy mix and very little snow, and heavy snow and hazardous travel. Keep checking back for the latest information as new data continues to come in every hour.

Timing:

  • 10AM – 2PM Saturday: Precipitation begins. Snow to the North and a rain/snow/ice mix to the South.
  • 2PM – 6PM Saturday: Snow gets heavier, Moderate to heavy snow moves in from the West.
  • 6PM – 11PM Saturday: Periods of Heavy snow North and West along with an icy mix to the South and East.
  • 11PM Saturday – 2AM Sunday: The icy mix will change to all snow. Michiana will see snow showers through the morning.
  • 2AM – 8AM Sunday: Snow showers ending from Southwest to Northeast.
  • 8AM – 3PM Sunday: Some lake effect snow showers are possible downwind of Lake Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are still awaiting autopsy and lab test results, but family members of one of the...
Family speaks out after daughter, boyfriend found dead in LaGrange Co.
It happened just before noon near the intersection of U.S. 20 and Wilhelm Road.
One dead in LaPorte County crash
Loved ones honor Brandon Smith, 31, with a memorial ride on the day he was laid to rest.
Family & friends hold memorial ride for man killed in South Bend double murder
Deer crashes into South Bend home
Deer dashes through door of South Bend home
19-year-old Alexis Willocks is formally charged with murder and other counts for the deadly...
Woman formally charged with murder in deadly early November South Bend shooting

Latest News

WNDU FAWD
New Years Winter Storms Triggers First Alert Weather Days
wndu faw
First Alert Forecast: Increasing Chances for Heavy Snow This Weekend
wndu faw
First Alert Forecast: Increasing Chances for Heavy Snow This Weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A light dusting into Thursday morning