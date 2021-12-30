New Years Winter Storms Triggers First Alert Weather Days

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A winter storm will bring impacts to Michiana along with the entire Great Lakes region. We will be looking at some heavy snow for parts of the area along with an icy mix for some locations. The storm is trending a bit slower which will allow for a colder solution to the storm. That means more frozen precipitation in Michiana than liquid. Travel will likely be hazardous from Saturday through early Monday morning.

A few snow showers to the North and a rain/snow mix to the South will move in by late morning on Saturday. Colder air will drift in from the North which will allow for the Northwestern half of our viewing area to see Frozen precipitation. Through Saturday evening and into the overnight hours we will see road conditions turn very slick, very fast. Heavy snow continues overnight. As we approach early Sunday morning, cold air will get pulled in from the West and that will switch the entire area over to snow showers. The snow showers will continue through most of the day on Sunday along with a bit of lake effect snow possible as well. Temperatures on Sunday remain below freezing before dropping into the single digits by early Monday morning.

Snow amounts are still up in the air now. An area of 3-6+ inches look possible for the North and West portions of the area. Higher amounts are possible. The Southern and Eastern counties see some rain and an icy mix before switching to some light snow on the back side of the system.

A matter of 50 miles will be the difference between an icy mix and very little snow, and heavy snow and hazardous travel. Keep checking back for the latest information as new data continues to come in every hour.

Timing:

10AM – 2PM Saturday: Precipitation begins. Snow to the North and a rain/snow/ice mix to the South.

2PM – 6PM Saturday: Snow gets heavier, Moderate to heavy snow moves in from the West.

6PM – 11PM Saturday: Periods of Heavy snow North and West along with an icy mix to the South and East.

11PM Saturday – 2AM Sunday: The icy mix will change to all snow. Michiana will see snow showers through the morning.

2AM – 8AM Sunday: Snow showers ending from Southwest to Northeast.

8AM – 3PM Sunday: Some lake effect snow showers are possible downwind of Lake Michigan.



