New marijuana dispensary in Hartford has microbusiness license

HARTFORD, Mich. (WNDU) - Pot is big business in Michigan, but small businesses have a part to play as well.

According to the LARA website, there are a total of eight active marijuana microbusiness licenses across the state, including one in Hartford.

“The one (marijuana strain) that I brought in, that I’m probably the proudest of would be the White Lavender,” said Rick Anstis standing behind the counter at Transend. “lt just gives you an uplifted, energetic feeling.”

Anstis learned a lot about growing as a medical marijuana caregiver for the past eight years.

A Microbusiness license gives him a chance to take his skills to the recreational market.

“Supply and demand is just insane right now, so the option to have variety is kind of crucial,” he said. “Dispensaries, it’s hard for them to, it’s hard for a bud tender to tell you something about flower that they didn’t grow, that came from another facility, and they don’t know anything about it.”

In contrast, the entire growing process at Transcend takes place entirely at Transcend—from seed to sale.

It’s hands on, and small batch. There can be no more than 150-plants on premises at any given time. The facility opened its doors in October.

“It’s like craft beer in a sense, you know, we’re able to create a unique product that’s just different than the bigger guys, you know. It caters to that more of a niche group of people that are looking for specific flavors, or specific affects,” added Transend’s Justin Kocyuk.

Transcend is located next to the entrance of the Hartford Motor Speedway,

While Transcend cannot allow product consumption in the building, “we can outside of the building,” added Anstis. “We have intention next year to having some availability for outside consumption, with the racetrack and the facility over there.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.