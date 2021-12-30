Advertisement

New businesses head to Niles following Niles Inn redevelopment project

By Samantha Albert
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, MI. (WNDU) - New businesses are coming to Niles next year.

The Niles Inn property that sat vacant for the past five years has gained a lot of interest from developers, due to it being located in a commercial corridor.

The Niles City Administrator, Richard Huff, told 16 News Now that not only has the Niles Inn location gained interest from developers, but so has the entire city of Niles.

“The former Niles Inn property is a key property on our commercial corridor and I, I really believe that uh, it has a lot of potential and as people drive by it everyday they see that potential and keep hoping something will happen there. So I think, this is a big deal... You know plans this large sometimes take a little while to get together, so we’re really hoping that it’ll all come together within the first quarter of next year, " said Huff.

Huff told us that while he is certain that three businesses are on the plan to move into the space, he did not know exactly which businesses, though he confirmed that one is set to be a medical or urgent care facility.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are still awaiting autopsy and lab test results, but family members of one of the...
Family speaks out after daughter, boyfriend found dead in LaGrange Co.
It happened just before noon near the intersection of U.S. 20 and Wilhelm Road.
One dead in LaPorte County crash
Deer crashes into South Bend home
Deer dashes through door of South Bend home
Loved ones honor Brandon Smith, 31, with a memorial ride on the day he was laid to rest.
Family & friends hold memorial ride for man killed in South Bend double murder
19-year-old Alexis Willocks is formally charged with murder and other counts for the deadly...
Woman formally charged with murder in deadly early November South Bend shooting

Latest News

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan has already played in a Rose Bowl when he was quarterback at...
Coan finding efficiency in Irish offense
The Irish football team is trying to get a pretty sizable monkey off their backs, as they hope...
New era of Irish football ready to kick off
Charges dropped against 24-year-old who embezzled money from Thomas Stadium
UPDATE: Felony charges dropped against Niles man who embezzled money from Thomas Stadium
They are looking for Dwand Dontrell Carter as a person of interest after responding to a...
Man facing charges related to Benton Harbor double homicide investigation