New businesses head to Niles following Niles Inn redevelopment project

NILES, MI. (WNDU) - New businesses are coming to Niles next year.

The Niles Inn property that sat vacant for the past five years has gained a lot of interest from developers, due to it being located in a commercial corridor.

The Niles City Administrator, Richard Huff, told 16 News Now that not only has the Niles Inn location gained interest from developers, but so has the entire city of Niles.

“The former Niles Inn property is a key property on our commercial corridor and I, I really believe that uh, it has a lot of potential and as people drive by it everyday they see that potential and keep hoping something will happen there. So I think, this is a big deal... You know plans this large sometimes take a little while to get together, so we’re really hoping that it’ll all come together within the first quarter of next year, " said Huff.

Huff told us that while he is certain that three businesses are on the plan to move into the space, he did not know exactly which businesses, though he confirmed that one is set to be a medical or urgent care facility.

