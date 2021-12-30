Advertisement

Medical Moment: Perks of your morning joe

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If coffee is part of your morning routine, you’re not alone. Americans drink 400 million cups of coffee a day!

“Coffee to me is just enjoyable,” says Ashley Hinds, registered dietician. “Like I love coffee. It’s actually a part of my self-care.”

This popular beverage is also known to supply energy, improve alertness, and increase concentration. And research shows it might do even more.

“There are some studies that show a lot of actually nutrition benefits to coffee,” Hinds says.

In a new study from Europe, investigators looked at more than 460,000 participants. They found drinking up to three cups of coffee a day was associated with a 21 percent lower risk of stroke, a 17 percent lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, and a 12 percent lower risk of death from all causes! But experts say you should also be aware of the side effects.

“Caffeine can actually increase our anxiety and it can disrupt our sleep cycle,” Hinds says.

Generally, experts say up to five cups a day is safe for most people. So, drink up and enjoy the health benefits of your daily brew.

Coffee is also loaded with nutrients including Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B3, and Manganese and Potassium. Studies show, for people who eat a standard Western diet, coffee might be one of the healthiest parts of it.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones honor Brandon Smith, 31, with a memorial ride on the day he was laid to rest.
Family & friends hold memorial ride for man killed in South Bend double murder
Lyle Samuelson said he was just settling in for the night when his milk house caught fire on...
Plymouth man speaks out after his barns catch fire
Police say Xavier Whitney is 5′4″ and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Mishawaka Police searching for missing teen
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Wet travel conditions through Wednesday morning
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

This comes as four of the county’s seven health department members have, or are expected to,...
Elkhart County Health Department appoints interim health officer, hires new health administrator
In his first COVID-19 briefing since March 2021, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the...
Gov. Holcomb holds first COVID-19 briefing in months as omicron variant racks up cases in Indiana
Police respond to shooting in 2700 block of Elwood Avenue on Thanksgiving Day.
Prosecutors file motion to move 15-year-old suspect in deadly South Bend shooting to adult court
19-year-old Alexis Willocks is formally charged with murder and other counts for the deadly...
Woman formally charged with murder in deadly early November South Bend shooting