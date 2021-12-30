Medical Moment: Perks of your morning joe

If coffee is part of your morning routine, you’re not alone. Americans drink 400 million cups of coffee a day!

“Coffee to me is just enjoyable,” says Ashley Hinds, registered dietician. “Like I love coffee. It’s actually a part of my self-care.”

This popular beverage is also known to supply energy, improve alertness, and increase concentration. And research shows it might do even more.

“There are some studies that show a lot of actually nutrition benefits to coffee,” Hinds says.

In a new study from Europe, investigators looked at more than 460,000 participants. They found drinking up to three cups of coffee a day was associated with a 21 percent lower risk of stroke, a 17 percent lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, and a 12 percent lower risk of death from all causes! But experts say you should also be aware of the side effects.

“Caffeine can actually increase our anxiety and it can disrupt our sleep cycle,” Hinds says.

Generally, experts say up to five cups a day is safe for most people. So, drink up and enjoy the health benefits of your daily brew.

Coffee is also loaded with nutrients including Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B3, and Manganese and Potassium. Studies show, for people who eat a standard Western diet, coffee might be one of the healthiest parts of it.

