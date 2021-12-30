Advertisement

Man facing charges related to Benton Harbor double homicide investigation

They are looking for Dwand Dontrell Carter as a person of interest after responding to a...
They are looking for Dwand Dontrell Carter as a person of interest after responding to a shooting that left two people dead Friday afternoon.(Jack Springgate)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is now facing charges related to a Christmas Eve shooting in Benton Harbor that left two people dead.

Police responded to the 700 block of Buss Ave. around 3:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire in the area. They found a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman dead in a car when they arrived at the scene. Family members of the victims asked to keep their identities anonymous.

Police began searching for Dwand Dontrell Carter as a person of interest after responding to the shooting. Police say Carter was located the following day and was taken into custody, but it was unrelated to the shooting.

On Thursday, a warrant for 2 counts warrant for open murder, 2 counts felon in possession of a firearm and 2 counts using a weapon in the commission of a felony was served to Carter while he was being held.

Carter will be arraigned on Monday, Jan. 3.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are still awaiting autopsy and lab test results, but family members of one of the...
Family speaks out after daughter, boyfriend found dead in LaGrange Co.
It happened just before noon near the intersection of U.S. 20 and Wilhelm Road.
One dead in LaPorte County crash
Deer crashes into South Bend home
Deer dashes through door of South Bend home
Loved ones honor Brandon Smith, 31, with a memorial ride on the day he was laid to rest.
Family & friends hold memorial ride for man killed in South Bend double murder
19-year-old Alexis Willocks is formally charged with murder and other counts for the deadly...
Woman formally charged with murder in deadly early November South Bend shooting

Latest News

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan has already played in a Rose Bowl when he was quarterback at...
Coan finding efficiency in Irish offense
The Irish football team is trying to get a pretty sizable monkey off their backs, as they hope...
New era of Irish football ready to kick off
New businesses headed to Niles Inn location
New businesses head to Niles following Niles Inn redevelopment project
Charges dropped against 24-year-old who embezzled money from Thomas Stadium
UPDATE: Felony charges dropped against Niles man who embezzled money from Thomas Stadium