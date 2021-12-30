Man facing charges related to Benton Harbor double homicide investigation

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is now facing charges related to a Christmas Eve shooting in Benton Harbor that left two people dead.

Police responded to the 700 block of Buss Ave. around 3:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire in the area. They found a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman dead in a car when they arrived at the scene. Family members of the victims asked to keep their identities anonymous.

Police began searching for Dwand Dontrell Carter as a person of interest after responding to the shooting. Police say Carter was located the following day and was taken into custody, but it was unrelated to the shooting.

On Thursday, a warrant for 2 counts warrant for open murder, 2 counts felon in possession of a firearm and 2 counts using a weapon in the commission of a felony was served to Carter while he was being held.

Carter will be arraigned on Monday, Jan. 3.

