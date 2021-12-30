Gov. Holcomb holds first COVID-19 briefing in months as omicron variant racks up cases in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In his first COVID-19 briefing since March 2021, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the state’s plan against the virus heading into the new year on Wednesday.

Effective immediately, the Indiana Department of Health have partnered with the Indiana National Guard to deploy six-person teams to nearly two dozen hospitals to help with staffing shortages.

Each team will be deployed in two week increments with each hospital having the option to request a two week extension.

This coming after the governor said the state has had “curveballs thrown at us” with variants like delta and omicron, which was first detected in Indiana 11 days ago on December 18th.

Since then, State Health Commissioner Dr. Box says omicron has been responsible for 22.5 percent of COVID-19 cases. A number that has also contributed to the recent rise in Hoosier hospitalizations.

According to the IDOH, more than 80 percent of COVID patients are unvaccinated, leaving behind the highest hospital census the state has seen in five years.

“For the life of me, I struggle to think about how some folks trust certainly the most lethal virus that mostly anyone living to today that has been exposed to, that’s had a strangle grip on the world, how you would trust your ability to fight that off instead of trusting a vaccine that has overwhelming proven statistically that is saving lives,” Holcomb said during his briefing.

So far, 3.5 million Hoosiers have been vaccinated,1.3 million have already received their boosters. Despite those numbers, Indiana ranks near the bottom for vaccinations among U.S. states, with lower than 55 percent of the total population fully vaccinated.

With the omicron variant now racking up cases in the Hoosier state, Dr. Box says the state’s COVID-19 situation will likely get worse before it gets better.

“I know everyone is tired of COVID-19. It doesn’t matter if you are a health care worker, or a first responder, or a public health nurse, or simply a Hoosier who belongs, or just longs, for things to get back to normal. None of us could have ever prepared for this crisis in this duration. The toll has been enormous. But the best way, indeed, the only way to get back to these pre-pandemic days is for everyone to do their part and that start’s with vaccines,” Dr. Box says.

While the best way to fight against COVID-19 is receiving the vaccine, there is another treatment on the rise. According to Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, a limited quantity of an antiviral pill treatment called Molnupiravir by Merck, will be distributed to pharmacies like CVS and Walmart.

Weaver says after careful research, Molnupiravir has proven to reduce rick of severe disease by 30 percent.

With a very short supply, Weaver says folks who are 18 years or older, are at high risk of severe COVID, and to whom alternative COVID treatment options are not accessible or clinically appropriate, will be prioritized for the Molnupiravir treatment if it is prescribed by their physician.

Another antiviral pill treatment called Paxlovid by Pfizer is being distributed in limited quantities to local hospitals. It will be prioritized and prescribed to patients who are discovering mild to moderate cases of COVID, who are 12 years or older and at high risk of coming down with a severe case of COVID.

“Given how limited our supply is, it is really going to be for a very small of our population,” Weaver says.

