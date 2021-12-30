Former Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend priest accused of sexual battery expected to plead guilty

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former priest for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend who is charged with child seduction and sexual battery is expected to plead guilty.

That’s according to our reporting partners at WPTA in Fort Wayne. Court documents accuse David Huneck of inviting two young women, ages 19 and 17, to his home and giving them alcohol before assaulting them.

The agreement calls for Huneck to serve 10 to 90 days in prison.

If the agreement is accepted by a judge, Huneck can also request the felonies be reduced to misdemeanors and that the time be served on work release at the time of sentencing.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.