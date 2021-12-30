First Alert Forecast: Increasing Chances for Heavy Snow This Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a few flurries early in the day. Temperatures rising into the upper 30s by the afternoon. Mostly dry with whatever snow is left beginning to melt. High of 37.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and turning colder. Lows will drop into the lower 30s by morning. Low of 32.

NEW YEARS EVE: Mostly cloudy skies early with cloud cover increasing by the evening. Some rain/snow showers will be likely as we approach the new year. We are still watching the track of this winter storm system. The track will determine the precipitation type we see here in Michiana. Things will begin by the overnight hours. High of 47.

NEW YEARS DAY: Still watching the exact track. A mixture of rain/snow and periods of heavy snow are possible throughout Michiana during the day. A s colder air filters into the area by the afternoon, the mix will change to all snow as the storm begins to move away. Light snow will continue into Sunday as the temperatures drop. High of 38. Temps dropping into the 20s by the evening.

LONGE RANGE: Behind the system, temperatures will drop into the single digits by Monday morning. We begin the work week with dry conditions as temperatures slowly become mild. More chances for snow remain as we head into the first weekend of 2022.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, December 29th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 38

Wednesday’s Low: 31

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

