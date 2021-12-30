Elkhart County Health Department appoints interim health officer, hires new health administrator

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Health Department has appointed an interim county health officer.

Dr. Richard Brent Hostetter, a former cancer surgeon at Goshen Hospital, will serve the position starting Jan. 1.

He will be joined alongside Melanie Sizemore, who will become the health department’s new health administrator.

This comes as four of the county’s seven health department members have, or are expected to, resign at the end of year, including Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait.

Before it can become official, county commissioners will have to certify the appointments.

