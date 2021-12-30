Advertisement

Deer dashes through door of South Bend home

By Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It has not been your typical week for a South Bend family after a deer broke through a door and got trapped in their home.

Video captured on the Hibschman family’s phone, shows a deer crashing through the front door, dashing inside and running down the basement stairs.

They said it looked like a “murder” scene.

Sarah Hibschman was home when it happened.

“Part of my thinking was ‘shut the door and keep the glass out’. Then it was ‘oh my God what do we do? I have a deer running around in my basement’...I was freaking out. I was having a meltdown,” she said.

Her husband, Nathan Hibschman, was at work.

“My wife called me kind of frantically...Was worried because we have a lot of priceless collectibles down that I’ve worked very hard to attain over the years. I think that was part of the reason my wife was so upset and concerned,” he said.

They said the deer was in the basement for about 30 minutes.

“Had to be put down. We don’t know if it was traumatized or just went into shock,” Hibschman said.

Nonetheless, they said the whole experience was shocking.

“It’s not even something I would ever think to happen in general, let alone to us,” Hibschman said.

Hibschman said guardian angels were watching over her that day.

“My grandma believes firmly in Psalm 91, a prayer of protection. I believe that we had angels looking out because I was right by the door moments before it happened.”

