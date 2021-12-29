St. Joseph County Council approves new redistricting plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - During a public meeting Tuesday night, the St. Joseph County Council voted to approve a new redistricting plan.

Back in October, county commissioners presented and approved new redistricting plans, which will impact county council districts.

The county council did not like this and offered other map options before deciding to take legal action.

On Tuesday, the county council voted on two bills.

One bill was a map proposed by the Republican members of the council mirroring the commissioners maps - that basically groups minorities into one of the three commissioner districts.

The other bill reflects three different maps that were proposed by the Democratic members of the council. These maps mirror those drawn a decade ago.

The Democratic bill passed with a 6-3 vote.

“I voted the way I did this evening because I feel the three maps brought forth by the Democratic members are options pending on the litigation process and will serve as our requirement to draw maps by the end of the year, which is a state statue,” said St. Joseph County Council President Rafael Morton.

These maps have caused tension over the past month.

“It’s a sad day in St. Joe County when the national politics and games come to town. I miss the days when you could belong to different parties yet still have conversations,” said a resident.

“I hate you, you hate me. Tweets...all this garbage that goes into what we should be looking at is to make St. Joseph County a good government and come to an agreement with the maps,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter.

“I ask Andy over and over, because of our relationship, to have this be a bipartisan process from day one and he told me that was going to happen and it never did,” Morton said.

The county council is meeting again later in the week and could veto Tuesday night’s vote.

They hope the county commissioners will sit down with them this week to talk things out and maybe come up with some compromise.

The deadline to finish these maps is December 31.

