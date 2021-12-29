Advertisement

Redistricting in Michigan splits Berrien Co. into two districts

The redistricting cuts down the number of districts in Michigan from 14 to 13 after the state lost a congressional vote following the latest census.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -Berrien County voters will be split into two districts next time they vote for their US representative, based on a newly approved map.

The redistricting cuts down the number of districts in Michigan from 14 to 13 after the state lost a congressional vote following the latest census.

All of Berrien County was represented by Fred Upton as Michigan’s 6th District, but the new boarders could put voters in St. Joe and Benton Harbor in a position to make a choice between two incumbent Republicans.

Two incumbent Republicans now call district four home.

Congressman for Michigan’s former 6th District Fred Upton lives in St. Joseph and Congressman for Michigan’s former 2nd District Bill Huizenga lives in Zeeland, both on opposite ends, but still within what is now the 4th District.

Huizenga announced on Twitter that he’s running for the new 4th District seat during the next election cycle.

Upton’s office hasn’t announced whether or not he’ll run for reelection, but he did share his thoughts on the new map in a statement saying, ”Michigan’s newly drawn 4th Congressional district includes a vast majority of area that I’ve proudly represented all my days, including my hometown. I know the people and the issues they care about and I’ve always delivered results for them back in Washington. The redistricting process is never pleasant particularly when colleagues are pitted against each other.”

Representatives don’t have to live in the same district they represent, but that’s been the case for Upton for decades.

The rest of Berrien County will vote for District 5′s representative.

The district spans the entire southern border from Lake Michigan to Lake Erie including all of Cass and St. Joseph County.

All 13 seats will be up for election during the 2022 midterm.

