Prentiss Hubb powers Irish past Pittsburgh on the road

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish earned their first ACC victory of the season Tuesday, winning 67-66 on the road against Pittsburgh.

Prentiss Hubb led the charge for the Irish -- he scored the 2nd-most points on the team in the win, including a turnaround midrange J with seconds left to play that would be the game-winner.

It was a back-and-forth affair all night between the Irish and the Panthers. Notre Dame secured their biggest lead of the night on a Blake Wesley three-pointer about 10 minutes into the game.

But Pittsburgh would re-take control of their home floor in the second half, at one point leading by as many as 9. But the Irish would power back behind double-digit scoring performances from four different players en route to the victory.

Tuesday’s game marks the last action for the men’s team of the calendar year. Their next scheduled game is against North Carolina on January 5th.

