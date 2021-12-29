Advertisement

Prentiss Hubb powers Irish past Pittsburgh on the road

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey, left, talks with Prentiss Hubb with less than a minute left...
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey, left, talks with Prentiss Hubb with less than a minute left during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Notre Dame won 68-67. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish earned their first ACC victory of the season Tuesday, winning 67-66 on the road against Pittsburgh.

Prentiss Hubb led the charge for the Irish -- he scored the 2nd-most points on the team in the win, including a turnaround midrange J with seconds left to play that would be the game-winner.

It was a back-and-forth affair all night between the Irish and the Panthers. Notre Dame secured their biggest lead of the night on a Blake Wesley three-pointer about 10 minutes into the game.

But Pittsburgh would re-take control of their home floor in the second half, at one point leading by as many as 9. But the Irish would power back behind double-digit scoring performances from four different players en route to the victory.

Tuesday’s game marks the last action for the men’s team of the calendar year. Their next scheduled game is against North Carolina on January 5th.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones honor Brandon Smith, 31, with a memorial ride on the day he was laid to rest.
Family & friends hold memorial ride for man killed in South Bend double murder
Lyle Samuelson said he was just settling in for the night when his milk house caught fire on...
Plymouth man speaks out after his barns catch fire
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Wet travel conditions through Wednesday morning
Police say Xavier Whitney is 5′4″ and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Mishawaka Police searching for missing teen
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team is done for the calendar year. Their December 30th...
Notre Dame women’s basketball game at Virginia postponed
Notre Dame and Duke’s originally-scheduled New Year’s Day matchup is being postponed as Duke...
Notre Dame men’s basketball game vs. Duke postponed
Notre Dame arrives at Fiesta Bowl in Arizona
Notre Dame’s offensive leaders talk Fiesta Bowl
Notre Dame will be without a couple of key pieces on offense when they take the field for the...
Irish missing key offensive pieces for Saturday's Fiesta Bowl