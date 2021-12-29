Police urge safe driving ahead of New Year’s Eve

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New Year’s Eve is almost here, and police are reminding drivers to be responsible on the roads.

Last December, over 70 people in the Hoosier state died in crashes: 11 of those involved alcohol.

Sgt. Ted Bohner from Indiana State Police said extra patrols will be out on New Year’s Eve. He urges everyone who plans on drinking to use ride shares apps or designated drivers.

“So many people are like ‘Ah, I think I’m okay.’ So if you’re walking up to your car and you’re giving yourself that pep talk, that’s when you need to say hold up, wait a minute, something isn’t right.,” Sgt. Bohner said. “Make a good choice and call someone to come get you.”

Driving under the influence could result in $10,000 in fines, jail time and potentially loss of life.

Even if you don’t plan on drinking, talk to family members or friends and urge them to be safe.

