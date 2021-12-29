Advertisement

Notre Dame’s offensive leaders talk Fiesta Bowl

By Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - Fiesta Bowl Week is in full swing for the Fighting Irish.

The team landed in Arizona on Monday, and the team’s offensive leaders conducted interviews on Tuesday.

Notre Dame is playing Oklahoma State for the first time in program history on Saturday. The lack of familiarity will no doubt play a factor on both sides, and the game could be won or lost based on who makes the more effective adjustments.

Saturday’s game will also be the head coaching debut of Marcus Freeman. The team’s former defensive coordinator has been elevated after Brian Kelly left for the head coaching gig at LSU.

The Notre Dame offense started to find its footing in the 2nd half of the season under quarterback Jack Coan -- a grad-transfer from Wisconsin in his first and only year with the Irish.

The team scored 40 or more points in three of their final five games, and combined with a turnover-hungry defense (+10 turnover differential on the season, 19th in FBS) to outscore their opponents by nearly 150 total points across that period. Now, they’re hoping to carry that momentum over into bowl season.

The Fighting Irish are scheduled to play Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday at 1 PM.

