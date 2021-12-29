Advertisement

Notre Dame men’s basketball game vs. Duke postponed

Notre Dame and Duke’s originally-scheduled New Year’s Day matchup is being postponed as Duke...
Notre Dame and Duke’s originally-scheduled New Year’s Day matchup is being postponed as Duke adheres to COVID protocols within their program.(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame and Duke’s originally-scheduled New Year’s Day matchup is being postponed as Duke adheres to COVID protocols within their program.

Both teams are working in conjunction with the ACC in an attempt to reschedule the game. As of now, the next game on the schedule for the Irish is at home against North Carolina on January 5th.

