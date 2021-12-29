First Alert Forecast: Foggy Morning with A Few Snow Showers Wednesday Night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: With fresh snow on the ground, calm winds and temperatures just above the freezing mark, we have widespread fog likely throughout the morning. Once the fog moves out, it will remain cloudy and mild with a high in the upper 30s during the afternoon. High of 38.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures dropping down into the upper 20s overnight as the chance for a few snow showers returns. Some snow showers are possible between 8pm Wednesday and 5am Thursday. A dusting of snow is likely in some spots. Low of 28.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with another mild day. A few flurries or sprinkles are possible during the afternoon, otherwise dry throughout the day. High of 38.

NEW YEARS EVE: Staying mostly cloudy and very mild. Highs will reach into the middle 40s by the afternoon hours. Watching some rain or snow showers that could move in as we ring in 2022. We will keep a watch on this system. High of 45.

LONGE RANGE: Watching a wintry system as we flip the calendars to 2022. The track of the center of low pressure will make the difference between a rain/snow/ice mix here in Michiana and some heavy snow. The track will work itself out over the next few days and we will keep you updated on air and online. Keep checking back, but prepare for some wintry weather from Friday night through Sunday morning. All precipitation types are on the table at this time.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, December 28th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 36

Tuesday’s Low: 31

Precipitation: 0.31″

Snowfall: 1.5″

