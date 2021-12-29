Family speaks out after daughter, boyfriend found dead in LaGrange Co.

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The week began with funeral services for a 36-year-old single mother of three.

Police investigators are awaiting autopsy and lab test results, but family members of Ashley Conklin Hargrove don’t hesitate for a minute in saying she was killed by her boyfriend in a murder-suicide.

Two bouquets of flowers now reset on the front steps of a home in LaGrange County northeast of Shipshewana, where two bodies were discovered five days before Christmas.

“So, he (the husband of Erma) went down there and he beat on the doors and beat on the doors. All the lights were on, the TV was on, nobody would answer, the dog would bark,” Ashley’s mother, Erma Lynn Conklin told 16 News Now in an interview over the telephone. “And that’s when they found, seen my daughter through the window, slumped over backwards in a chair.”

Erma says Ashley Conklin Hargrove had a gunshot wound to the head. The second body and the home itself belonged to Ashley’s boyfriend—38-year-old Adam Leslie.

Both appeared to have plenty to live for. Erma said he had a promotion offer at work. She had an associate’s degree and a job at an eye care clinic.

Plus, she had three children, two teenagers and a 12-year-old.

“I cry because I can’t see my daughter anymore, and I can’t hear her voice anymore, I can’t hear her tell me every night; I love you mom. That’s the hardest part. One of the hardest parts. The hardest part is knowing my grandchildren don’t have their mother,” said Erma.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses.

The case left a close-knit family surprised and shocked by a lack of warning signs leading up to the act of domestic violence.

“He had never, ever mistreated her before ever,” Erma recalled. “Because we’ve known him since he was a kid. I never dreamed, never ever, that he would do anything like this.”

Erma pleaded that if anyone was having issues and keeping them to themselves, “they need to find somebody to talk to, instead of devastating everybody.”

The preliminary finding of police is that the call was an isolated domestic incident involving only the two deceased victims.

Despite Ashley suffering a gunshot wound to the head, Erma wanted to thank Miller-Stewart Funeral Home for doing the reconstructive work needed to have an open casket funeral so Ashley’s children could see their mom one last time.

