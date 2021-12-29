Family & friends hold memorial ride for man killed in South Bend double murder

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been nine days and there are still no answers for the double murder of a South Bend couple.

“He was just having a good time with his friends. Just Brandon, just having fun. He left to go try to help Shae,” family friend Elaine Lydeen says.

Brandon Smith, 31, and his girlfriend Shaeleigh Zeiger, 22, were fatally shot in South Bend just six days before Christmas.

On Tuesday, many families and friends gathered outside Murphy’s Backyard Bar & Grill in South Bend to honor Smith with a memorial ride on the day he was laid to rest.

“Everyone that came out today to show love and support for Brandon. We’re going to escort him from the funeral home to his final resting place,” Lydeen said.

“I just want to put my brother to rest and get there safely. His final ride, it means everything,” one of Brandon’s best friends, Zach Gernigan, told 16 News Now.

While many gathered to ride in Brandon’s honor outside one of his favorite hangouts, others, like his father Michael Scott, just want justice.

“Anybody who has information, please come forward because we’re left in the dark here. We’re understanding...no leads, things like that. If anybody has any information, please step forward so we can solve this and be at ease,” Scott said as he held back tears.

“We just want justice for our friend what lever that means.”

Anyone with information about the shooting deaths of Brandon Smith or Shaeleigh Zeiger is asked to contact South Bend Police Department at (574) 235-9388 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.