Advertisement

Autonomous truck company TuSimple logs first no-human road test

A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed...
A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed the first autonomous truck test route in Arizona.(Source: Courtesy TuSimple)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A semitruck guided by technology from the company TuSimple completed an 80-mile route in Arizona with no human on board and no human intervention during the trip, the company said Wednesday.

San Diego-based TuSimple says it’s the first successful fully-autonomous run by a class 8 vehicle, or semi, on open public roads with no human intervention.

The nighttime trip earlier this month started at a railyard in Tucson, Arizona and ended at a distribution center in Phoenix with approval and supervision from the Arizona Department of Transportation and law enforcement.

Founded in 2015, TuSimple says it has 70 autonomous trucks globally.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones honor Brandon Smith, 31, with a memorial ride on the day he was laid to rest.
Family & friends hold memorial ride for man killed in South Bend double murder
Lyle Samuelson said he was just settling in for the night when his milk house caught fire on...
Plymouth man speaks out after his barns catch fire
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Wet travel conditions through Wednesday morning
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Police say Xavier Whitney is 5′4″ and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Mishawaka Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
Home Depot enhances their military discount
Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Two snowmobilers killed in Montana avalanche
A man dealing with a rare cancer has gotten a 3D-printed partial pelvis to help save his leg.
Cancer patient gets 3D-printed pelvis, new lease on life
Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Montana avalanche kills 2 snowmobilers