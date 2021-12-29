Advertisement

Accident-prone intersection concerns Cass Co. residents

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Cass County residents are hoping the Road Commission will consider additional changes to make the intersection at Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road safer. The Stacks, whose home is at the corner, have tended to three crashes there in the last month, including the wreck from this past weekend that sent three people to the hospital.

“My house has been hit three times in 30 years,” said Larry Stacks.

He and wife Nicole didn’t sign up to be first on the scene either.

“The reason I want to put my foot down and be the voice of all of these accidents is my husband and I are basically the first responders. [My husband] calls the police, and then I make sure that everybody is safe,” Nicole explained.

Larry estimated as many as 80 crashes have occurred at the intersection in the 30 years he has lived at his home.

“What’s it going to take, somebody to die here at this corner before they really take a close look?” Larry raised.

Ashley High’s husband had to fight for his life following a February 2020 accident.

“[He] was almost killed by a driver who didn’t stop as A.J. was coming down Marcellus Highway,” said High.

The Cass County Road Commission told 16 News Now that a few weeks ago, crews installed “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop” signs to the backs of the intersection’s stop signs. Blinking yield and stop lights are newer, too. Commission manager Robert Thompson says they’re in the process of looking at other improvements but have to follow guidelines from the Michigan Uniform Traffic Code with regards to marking intersections properly.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones honor Brandon Smith, 31, with a memorial ride on the day he was laid to rest.
Family & friends hold memorial ride for man killed in South Bend double murder
Lyle Samuelson said he was just settling in for the night when his milk house caught fire on...
Plymouth man speaks out after his barns catch fire
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Wet travel conditions through Wednesday morning
Police say Xavier Whitney is 5′4″ and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Mishawaka Police searching for missing teen
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

Investigators are still awaiting autopsy and lab test results, but family members of one of the...
Family speaks out after daughter, boyfriend found dead
New research reveals this simple habit may be very beneficial to your health in more ways than...
Medical Moment: Perks of your morning joe
We're getting answers after Cass County residents say too many accidents are happening at a...
Residents raise concerns over crashes at Cass County intersection
The redistricting cuts down the number of districts in Michigan from 14 to 13 after the state...
Redistricting in Michigan splits Berrien Co. into two districts