Accident-prone intersection concerns Cass Co. residents

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Cass County residents are hoping the Road Commission will consider additional changes to make the intersection at Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road safer. The Stacks, whose home is at the corner, have tended to three crashes there in the last month, including the wreck from this past weekend that sent three people to the hospital.

“My house has been hit three times in 30 years,” said Larry Stacks.

He and wife Nicole didn’t sign up to be first on the scene either.

“The reason I want to put my foot down and be the voice of all of these accidents is my husband and I are basically the first responders. [My husband] calls the police, and then I make sure that everybody is safe,” Nicole explained.

Larry estimated as many as 80 crashes have occurred at the intersection in the 30 years he has lived at his home.

“What’s it going to take, somebody to die here at this corner before they really take a close look?” Larry raised.

Ashley High’s husband had to fight for his life following a February 2020 accident.

“[He] was almost killed by a driver who didn’t stop as A.J. was coming down Marcellus Highway,” said High.

The Cass County Road Commission told 16 News Now that a few weeks ago, crews installed “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop” signs to the backs of the intersection’s stop signs. Blinking yield and stop lights are newer, too. Commission manager Robert Thompson says they’re in the process of looking at other improvements but have to follow guidelines from the Michigan Uniform Traffic Code with regards to marking intersections properly.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.