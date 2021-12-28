Advertisement

More flight cancellations reported amid omicron surge

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 2,000 flights have been canceled worldwide Tuesday mostly due to the omicron coronavirus variant surge, according to the tracking website Flightaware.

At least 700 canceled flights were within, into or out of the U.S.

More than 4,000 flights have been delayed globally, with nearly 1,000 delays reported in the U.S.

Since Christmas Eve, more than 9,000 flights have been canceled, Flightaware said.

Airlines said staffing issues related to the resurgence of coronavirus was to blame for the ongoing cancellations. On Monday, bad weather in the western U.S. was also an issue.

Flight delays and cancellations have been common this year, the Associated Press reported, because airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020, when air travel collapsed.

Carriers have struggled to hire this year, when air travel rebounded very quickly.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource and Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Wednesday marked the third consecutive day that in-person classes were canceled. Students were...
Suspect detained in connection with threat concerning Mishawaka High School
Lyle Samuelson said he was just settling in for the night when his milk house caught fire on...
Plymouth man speaks out after his barns catch fire
Crews are investigating a barn fire in Plymouth.
Crews investigating barn fire in Plymouth
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some accumulating snow on Tuesday
Deputy Tyler Oberholtzer responded to the area of U.S. 35 and C.R. 250 South just after 2:50...
Life-saving efforts performed by LaPorte Co. deputy on Christmas Eve

Latest News

On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
Children’s hospitals prepare as pediatric COVID cases rise
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers find remains of missing MMA fighter
A U.S. Navy combat ship remains in port in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, because of a coronavirus...
Officials: Nearly 25% of Navy warship crew has COVID-19
A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans has given birth to a healthy male...
Endangered orangutan in New Orleans has 1 healthy baby