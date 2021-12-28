Mishawaka Police searching for missing teen

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department needs your help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police say Xavier Whitney is 5′4″ and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Xavier has been missing since Dec. 7 and has not had any contact with family members since then. Xavier’s family is concerned for his welfare due to the length of time his has been missing and the lack of communication with any family members on his birthday or Christmas.

If you have any information on Xavier’s whereabouts, please call Detective Sergeant Kelli Sells at 574-258-1684, or Mishawaka Police Dispatch at 574-258-1678.

