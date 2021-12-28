Advertisement

Mishawaka Police searching for missing teen

Police say Xavier Whitney is 5′4″ and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say Xavier Whitney is 5′4″ and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.(Mishawaka Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department needs your help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police say Xavier Whitney is 5′4″ and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Xavier has been missing since Dec. 7 and has not had any contact with family members since then. Xavier’s family is concerned for his welfare due to the length of time his has been missing and the lack of communication with any family members on his birthday or Christmas.

If you have any information on Xavier’s whereabouts, please call Detective Sergeant Kelli Sells at 574-258-1684, or Mishawaka Police Dispatch at 574-258-1678.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyle Samuelson said he was just settling in for the night when his milk house caught fire on...
Plymouth man speaks out after his barns catch fire
Wednesday marked the third consecutive day that in-person classes were canceled. Students were...
Suspect detained in connection with threat concerning Mishawaka High School
Crews are investigating a barn fire in Plymouth.
Crews investigating barn fire in Plymouth
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some accumulating snow on Tuesday
Deputy Tyler Oberholtzer responded to the area of U.S. 35 and C.R. 250 South just after 2:50...
Life-saving efforts performed by LaPorte Co. deputy on Christmas Eve

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day with snow moving into Michiana
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - 1 to 3″ of snow moves into Michiana for Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day with snow moving into Michiana
WNDU First Alert Weather - Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 12-28-21
Redistricting deadlines approaching
Meeting tomorrow to map out St. Joseph County’s future for the next decade
Redistricting decision is underway
Redistricting decision is underway