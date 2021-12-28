Meeting tomorrow to map out St. Joseph County’s future for the next decade

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Decisions affecting the future of St. Joseph County and it’s residents for the next decade will be made tomorrow.

The County Council is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of the County-City building. Allowing for the public to come and share their input.

The decision will be between maps presented by the Republican party and maps presented by the Democratic party.

“The purpose of the public hearing and vote tomorrow is basically to talk about and have public input on the maps that were presented by the Democratic members of the county council and a map that was presented by the Republican members,” said Rafael Morton, the St. Joseph County Council President.

Morton told us that Republican members of the council drew a map that essentially mirrors the map that commissioners presented in October.

Meanwhile, the Democratic party plan to present three different maps that will all depend on the outcome of the upcoming litigation, all mirroring the map drawn and agreed upon ten years ago.

“The new maps that were just drawn by the present commissioners are extremely different from the maps that were drawn ten years ago,” said Morton.

Morton told us that the reason the maps ten years ago were more favorable than those presented today is due to the fact the maps ten years ago were drawn in bipartisan agreement.

“And that’s the same process that myself individually and collectively with other democratic council members, we asked over and over again for that same process to happen again and that did not happen. That’s why we are where we are today,” said Morton.

Many members of the community agree, saying that had the public been included in the plans prior to them being presented, the whole process would have gone a lot smoother.

