Local doctor writes song celebrating new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was true in 1964, and it’s true today. The times are a changing.

This time, a Notre Dame football fan wrote new lyrics to the Bob Dylan classic to mark the changing of the guard atop the Fighting Irish coaching ranks.

“Come football players from Notre Dame,

Thank God all your best coaches remain,

Marcus Freeman’s your man,

He’ll lead that train,

Cause Freeman will lead us to victory,

Get out of the way, Freeman’s leading the fray, Notre Dame’s head coach is a changing,” sang Dr. Martyn Wills for 16 News Now.

“This is a big change for Notre Dame as far as their going from an experienced head coach to somebody who is young and aggressive,” said Wills. When I saw the video of them, when they announced who it was going to be, I mean, that brought tears to my eyes.”

While Bob Dylan encourages the older generation to get out of the way of the younger, Wills’ message is more encouraging the Irish faithful, to keep the faith. “I’m not real proud of the way Kelley did this, but I’m not part of that, but I definitely am a fan of the way it’s changed.”

You can hear the full song in the video at the top of this story.

