Advertisement

Local doctor writes song celebrating new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was true in 1964, and it’s true today. The times are a changing.

This time, a Notre Dame football fan wrote new lyrics to the Bob Dylan classic to mark the changing of the guard atop the Fighting Irish coaching ranks.

“Come football players from Notre Dame,

Thank God all your best coaches remain,

Marcus Freeman’s your man,

He’ll lead that train,

Cause Freeman will lead us to victory,

Get out of the way, Freeman’s leading the fray, Notre Dame’s head coach is a changing,” sang Dr. Martyn Wills for 16 News Now.

“This is a big change for Notre Dame as far as their going from an experienced head coach to somebody who is young and aggressive,” said Wills. When I saw the video of them, when they announced who it was going to be, I mean, that brought tears to my eyes.”

While Bob Dylan encourages the older generation to get out of the way of the younger, Wills’ message is more encouraging the Irish faithful, to keep the faith. “I’m not real proud of the way Kelley did this, but I’m not part of that, but I definitely am a fan of the way it’s changed.”

You can hear the full song in the video at the top of this story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyle Samuelson said he was just settling in for the night when his milk house caught fire on...
Plymouth man speaks out after his barns catch fire
Wednesday marked the third consecutive day that in-person classes were canceled. Students were...
Suspect detained in connection with threat concerning Mishawaka High School
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow and rain over; Wet travel conditions through Wednesday morning
Crews are investigating a barn fire in Plymouth.
Crews investigating barn fire in Plymouth
Deputy Tyler Oberholtzer responded to the area of U.S. 35 and C.R. 250 South just after 2:50...
Life-saving efforts performed by LaPorte Co. deputy on Christmas Eve

Latest News

One new law in Indiana hopes to cut down on any "surprise charges" when you get medical bills.
Indiana “surprise billing” law
Loved ones are continuing to mourn a South Bend man who was killed in a double homicide nearly...
Memorial ride for man killed in South Bend double-murder
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow and rain over; Wet travel conditions through Wednesday morning
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather