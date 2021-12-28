Advertisement

Local artist Brabant Lenting passes away

Local artist keeps his dream alive despite terminal diagnosis
Local artist keeps his dream alive despite terminal diagnosis(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - A local artist with terminal cancer who was fighting to keep his dreams alive has sadly passed away.

Family and friends tell 16 News Now that Brabant Lenting passed away on Sunday afternoon. Lenting had been battling prostate and spinal cancer, which prevented him from creating the abstract art he loved to make.

Fernwood Botanical gardens in Niles had fulfilled one of Lenting’s last wishes of having an art show that is still going on through Sunday. Jan. 2.

Lenting was 75 years old.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyle Samuelson said he was just settling in for the night when his milk house caught fire on...
Plymouth man speaks out after his barns catch fire
Wednesday marked the third consecutive day that in-person classes were canceled. Students were...
Suspect detained in connection with threat concerning Mishawaka High School
Crews are investigating a barn fire in Plymouth.
Crews investigating barn fire in Plymouth
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some accumulating snow on Tuesday
Deputy Tyler Oberholtzer responded to the area of U.S. 35 and C.R. 250 South just after 2:50...
Life-saving efforts performed by LaPorte Co. deputy on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Police say Xavier Whitney is 5′4″ and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Mishawaka Police searching for missing teen
First Alert Weather Day with snow moving into Michiana
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - 1 to 3″ of snow moves into Michiana for Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day with snow moving into Michiana
WNDU First Alert Weather - Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 12-28-21
Redistricting deadlines approaching
Meeting tomorrow to map out St. Joseph County’s future for the next decade