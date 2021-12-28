Local artist Brabant Lenting passes away

(WNDU) - A local artist with terminal cancer who was fighting to keep his dreams alive has sadly passed away.

Family and friends tell 16 News Now that Brabant Lenting passed away on Sunday afternoon. Lenting had been battling prostate and spinal cancer, which prevented him from creating the abstract art he loved to make.

Fernwood Botanical gardens in Niles had fulfilled one of Lenting’s last wishes of having an art show that is still going on through Sunday. Jan. 2.

Lenting was 75 years old.

