FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - 1 to 3″ of snow moves into Michiana for Tuesday

Today is a First Alert Weather Day, mainly just for the afternoon hours.

We’re expecting snow to develop around the lunch hour, possibly heavy at times, but only for a few hours. Snow will fall mainly between noon to 4pm.

We could see 1-3″ of snowfall across Michiana, with the higher amounts to the north. Snow quickly changes over to rain between about 3-5pm and mostly comes to an end by dinnertime. Any lingering rain showers will wrap up by the end of the day.

Temperatures stay in the in the mid 30s throughout the day.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

