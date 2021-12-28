284 children benefit from 2021 Santa’s Elficer’s program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Elficers” at the South Bend Police Department, along with plenty of volunteers, made hundreds of kids happy this Christmas.

In all, 284 children benefitted from the Santa’s Elficer’s program this year! More than 2,000 gifts were wrapped thanks to over 550 hours of volunteering.

Our hearts are full this Christmas Eve. ❤️

Another record-breaking year for Santa’s Elficers and we couldn’t have done it without your donations & our amazing volunteers!

Children helped: 284

Gifts wrapped: 2,000+

Volunteering hours: 550+

Times we smiled: Still calculating pic.twitter.com/G7JKRS6EK8 — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) December 24, 2021

Great work by the police department, and a special thank you to everyone who volunteered this year!

