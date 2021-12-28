Advertisement

284 children benefit from 2021 Santa’s Elficer’s program

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Elficers” at the South Bend Police Department, along with plenty of volunteers, made hundreds of kids happy this Christmas.

In all, 284 children benefitted from the Santa’s Elficer’s program this year! More than 2,000 gifts were wrapped thanks to over 550 hours of volunteering.

Great work by the police department, and a special thank you to everyone who volunteered this year!

