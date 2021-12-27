What’s new & what’s back at Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area in 2022

JONES, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s one day after Swiss Valley’s season opener & while the weather was not so friendly on this Monday, Assistant GM Mike Panich explains why this year will be better than the rest.

“This year at Swiss Valley, we have a lot of new stuff. We spent a lot of time this summer working, upgrading and improving things,” Panich says.

New improvements outside include new snow guns and snow making equipment, a new underground water infrastructure to improve snow-making, and painted chair lifts.

“The biggest improvement that we made over the course of the summer was the improvements in our pumping and snow making capacity. Upgraded some snow making infrastructure that’s underground that nobody will ever see but they will experience on the hill,” Panich says.

Inside the Swiss Valley Chalet, guests will find new tabletops, flooring and a revamped menu.

However, Panich says the only items that will be served on the new menu, for now, are drinks at the bar until Swiss Valley fully reopens with a complete staff at the beginning of 2022.

“We’re aiming to fully reopen by the beginning of the new year,” Panich says.

Panich says the fireplace lounge, a fan favorite, is making a comeback in 2022 after being closed last year due to the pandemic.

It was probably our number one request of, ‘Hey, when is the fireplace lounge going to open?’ We love sitting down there and hanging out. This year we’re back open and it was great to see everybody hanging out in here and warming up yesterday,” Panich says.

With all the new improvements, Panich says he is excited to see more folks spending more time on the slopes this year and is looking forward to more improvements in the coming years.

“Just seeing the fruits of all of our labors open up, getting everybody back out here, and seeing the smile on the faces and everybody having a great time. Yesterday was awesome having everybody out here. I want everybody to go outside, enjoy weather, enjoy nature and enjoy their families,” Panich says.

For live updates on what days Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area is open, or to buy tickets, head to their website, or follow them on Facebook. For more information about Swiss Valley, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.