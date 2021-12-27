Advertisement

Three taken to hospital after weekend crash in Cass County

(Gray)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Cass County are investigating a crash that happened near the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police say 36-year-old Christopher Cleveland of Marcellus was driving west on Marcellus Highway when ChenSheng Guan of Flushing, N.Y., pulled out in front of him. Police say Guan failed to yield to Cleveland at the intersection.

Cleveland and Guan, along with one of Guan’s passengers, were taken to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

Police do not know if alcohol or narcotics played a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

