Suspect detained in connection with threat concerning Mishawaka High School

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - School City of Mishawaka officials say it is safe to resume in-person classes and all other activities at Mishawaka High School after a threat concerning the school was made last week.

Due to the threat, the school had three consecutive eLearning days last week prior to the district’s holiday break. A suspect has been identified and detained. That suspect is currently detained at the Juvenile Justice Center. Mishawaka Police say official charges are pending the Prosecutor’s review of the case.

Students are expected to return from holiday break on Jan. 6.

Letter sent to MHS families at 2:20 p.m. Monday:

Dear MHS Families,

We have important information to share regarding the threat concerning Mishawaka High School that occurred last week. We want to make sure you have accurate information and dispel any rumors you may have heard regarding the details surrounding the threat.

School administrators took the threat seriously, followed school safety crisis plans, and conducted an investigation in coordination with the Mishawaka Police Department to determine the threat’s source and credibility. School City of Mishawaka is not at liberty to provide details of the investigation or any pending consequences. However, after an investigation, police officers identified a suspect who was cooperative with investigators and has been detained. The Mishawaka Police Department has deemed it safe to resume Mishawaka High School and all activities.

School City of Mishawaka would like to thank the Mishawaka Police Department for their work with school administrators on this investigation. SCM is fortunate to have a strong partnership with local law enforcement working to keep our schools safe.

We want to assure you that we take these matters seriously and we appreciate when our students, parents and staff members bring this type of information to our attention. Student and staff safety is always our number one concern. Making a threat to any public school is never a joke. It can have severe legal and financial consequences, and at the very least, it disrupts the learning environment for students and consumes staff resources.

Please direct any further questions or concerns to your school administrator or counselor. As always, we appreciate your support and are looking forward to welcoming back all SCM students on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Sincerely,

Wayne Barker

Superintendent of Schools

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.