Life-saving efforts performed by LaPorte Co. deputy on Christmas Eve

Deputy Tyler Oberholtzer responded to the area of U.S. 35 and C.R. 250 South just after 2:50...
Deputy Tyler Oberholtzer responded to the area of U.S. 35 and C.R. 250 South just after 2:50 p.m. reference a 31-year-old passenger inside a vehicle who had lost consciousness.(LaPorte County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says seconds can be the difference between life and death. But on Christmas Eve, that was not the case for one deputy.

Deputy Tyler Oberholtzer responded to the area of U.S. 35 and C.R. 250 South just after 2:50 p.m. in reference a 31-year-old female passenger inside a vehicle who had lost consciousness. When Deputy Oberholtzer arrived, he was directed to the front passenger seat of the vehicle, where the woman was unconscious and not breathing. She was taken out of the vehicle.

After not finding a pulse, Deputy Oberholtzer began CPR on the patient. While performing chest compressions, Deputy Oberholtzer noticed she was regaining color and beginning to show signs of life. He continued CPR as she was loaded into an ambulance, where she eventually began to take deep breathes and was taken to the hospital moments later.

As of midday today, she remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Deputy Oberholtzer is 2.5-year veteran of the LCSO. He is a graduate of the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Class 19-41, and a recipient of the prestigious Nick Schultz Physical Fitness Award.

