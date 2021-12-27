Advertisement

Kwanzaa begins with celebration of unity

Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates seven core principles, including unity, creativity, responsibility, self-determination and faith.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Sunday marked the first day of the week-long celebration of Kwanzaa.

Following Christmas, Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates seven core principles, including creativity, responsibility, self-determination and faith.

A candle is lit each night on a seven-branched candelabra called the kinara, similar to the menorah in Hanukkah. The first candle lit on Sunday is for the principle of unity in the family, community, nation and race.

Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the start of Kwanzaa on social media Sunday, saying her family’s celebrations of the holiday are among her “favorite childhood memories.”

“When I was growing up, Kwanzaa was a special time. Friends and family members would fill our home. We would listen to the elders tell stories and watch them light the candles on the kinara,” she wrote.

Harris added that her favorite principle is the second: kujichagulia, or self-determination.

“This principle is about having the power to design your own life and determine your own future. It’s a deeply American principle,” she wrote.

Created in 1966, Kwanzaa became popular in the 1980s in tandem with the Black Power movement.

The celebration of Kwanzaa ends on the first day of the new year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

