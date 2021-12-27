Advertisement

Holden Road in Berrien County closed

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Holden Road in Berrien County is now closed as crews continue to work on the Sober & Becker Drain. The project includes culvert replacements.

Holden Road will be closed until the project is completed, which isn’t expected until the new year at earliest.

The recommended detour route is Snow Road to Cleveland Avenue to Browntown Road.

