Advertisement

First responders on scene of plane crash in Arkansas

Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.(KAIT)
By Chris Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP Co., Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – First responders are searching for a plane that was reported to have crashed Sunday evening in Arkansas.

Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork, whose agency is assisting with the search, told KAIT8 that crews have not been able to locate the wreckage because of fog and nightfall, but witnesses have reported the plane went down near Nine Mile Road and Slick Rock Road in rural Sharp County.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said multiple agencies are responding. He did not know the type of plane that crashed or details about those who were on board.

Roork said crews are searching on foot and in the air for the wreckage. A KAIT8 reporter at the scene saw several search and rescue crews along Nine Mile Road.

A cause of the crash is not known at this time, but Counts said there was heavy fog throughout the area.

Copyright 2021 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle flips over just near the border between Indiana and Michigan in Niles Township.
Car flips over, utility pole down in Niles
Police are investigating a tractor crash in Cass Co.
Driver injured in Cass Co. tractor crash, fire
They are looking for Dwand Dontrell Carter as a person of interest after responding to a...
Police looking for POI in Benton Harbor double homicide investigation
New Paris' only UPS driver retires after 39 years
New Paris’ only UPS driver retires after 39 years
19-year-old Trueth Griffin is charged with four counts, including attempted murder and criminal...
19-year-old charged in shooting of SB Saint Joseph High School student

Latest News

Attorney Sarah Weddington, who argued Roe vs. Wade, during a women's rights rally on Tuesday,...
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76
First Alert Forecast: Active start to the week. Rain, sleet, & snow chances.
First Alert Forecast: Active start to the week. Rain, sleet, & snow chances.
First Alert Forecast: Active start to the week. Rain, sleet, & snow chances.
First Alert Forecast: Active start to the week. Rain, sleet, & snow chances.
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
COVID variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping